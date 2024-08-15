I-Day Features Farmers, Tribals, Indian Olympic Athletes As Special Guests

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, August 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 78th Independence Day on Thursday. This year, approximately 6,000 special guests attended the celebrations.

The diverse group included the country's youth, students, tribal members, farmers, women, Border Road Organisation workers, Indian Olympic athletes, nurses, and Anganwadi workers among others.

Many elected women representatives, sarpanches, and hundreds of people dressed in traditional attire of different states also participated in this Independence Day celebration.

This year's Independence Day theme was 'Developed India @ 2047.' Approximately 2,000 people from various states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, attended the grand ceremony at the Red Fort. To boost public involvement, around 6,000 special guests were invited to the celebrations. These guests, invited by the Central Government, represent a broad spectrum of society, including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and others.

The Independence Day celebrations also featured tribal artisans and entrepreneurs supported by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation. Additionally, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), Anganwadi workers, elected women representatives, and beneficiaries of various initiatives such as Sankalp, Mahila Empowerment Centre, Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, Sakhi Kendra Yojana, Child Welfare Committee, and District Child Protection Units were present at the event.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent from the recent Paris Olympics was invited to the celebrations. There was one guest from each block of the Aspiring Block Programme, Border Roads Organisation workers, students from the Prerana School Programme, and Sarpanchs from Gram Panchayats who excelled in priority sector schemes. Additionally, 3,000 winners of online competitions organised by the Defence Ministry in collaboration with MyGov and All India Radio attended the event.