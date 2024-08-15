Independence Day 2024: Iconic Headgear Tradition Continues As PM Modi Sports Leheriya Turban At Red Fort

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi continued his tradition of donning symbolic and culturally significant headgear by sporting a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya print turban with orange and green stripes during the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday (August 15). This year marked PM Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech, a momentous occasion that began with him paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort.

PM Modi complemented his turban with a crisp white kurta and matching pants, adding a touch of modernity with a blue jacket.

Since taking office in 2014, PM Modi's choice of turbans on Independence Day has become a point of interest, symbolizing India's rich cultural diversity. In 2023, he opted for a multicolored bandhani print Rajasthani turban, reflecting the vibrant traditions of Rajasthan.

In 2022, the Prime Minister chose a white turban adorned with the tricolor, pairing it with a traditional white kurta-pyjama set and a blue Nehru coat. The previous year, in 2021, he wore a saffron turban with intricate red patterns and a flowing pink trail, while in 2020, he chose a striking saffron and cream turban.

On August 15, 2019, during his first Independence Day address after being re-elected, PM Modi wore a resplendent saffron turban, further cementing his reputation for making significant sartorial statements on the nation's most important day.

