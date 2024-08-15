Independence Day 2024: Iconic Headgear Tradition Continues As PM Modi Sports Leheriya Turban At Red Fort
Date
8/15/2024 12:00:20 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of donning symbolic and culturally significant headgear by sporting a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya print turban with orange and green stripes during the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday (August 15). This year marked PM Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech, a momentous occasion that began with him paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort.
PM Modi complemented his turban with a crisp white kurta and matching pants, adding a touch of modernity with a blue jacket.
'Vocal for local has become a mantra': Top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech
Since taking office in 2014, PM Modi's choice of turbans on Independence Day has become a point of interest, symbolizing India's rich cultural diversity. In 2023, he opted for a multicolored bandhani print Rajasthani turban, reflecting the vibrant traditions of Rajasthan.
In 2022, the Prime Minister chose a white turban adorned with the tricolor, pairing it with a traditional white kurta-pyjama set and a blue Nehru coat. The previous year, in 2021, he wore a saffron turban with intricate red patterns and a flowing pink trail, while in 2020, he chose a striking saffron and cream turban.
On August 15, 2019, during his first Independence Day address after being re-elected, PM Modi wore a resplendent saffron turban, further cementing his reputation for making significant sartorial statements on the nation's most important day.
Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hoists national flag for 11th time at Red Fort (WATCH)
MENAFN15082024007385015968ID1108556971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.