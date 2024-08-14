Wednesday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



From economic reforms and shifts to technological advancements and environmental challenges, the landscape is continually evolving.



This news roundup provides a snapshot of business, economic, and political news from Africa.

Equity Group Holdings PLC Mid-Year Results

Nairobi, Kenya-based Equity Group Holdings PLC has announced a half-year after tax of Kshs 29.6 billion ($228.8 million), reflecting a 12% increase.



The financial institution saw its total assets grow by 6% to Kshs 1.75 trillion ($13.53 billion), with deposits increasing by 11% to Kshs 1.3 trillion ($10.05 billion).



Regional operations significantly contributed to this success, accounting for nearly half of total assets and profits before tax.







The acquisition of a general insurance license and robust market capitalization underscore the group's strategic diversification and strong financial health amidst challenging economic conditions.

Economic Conditions in Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde 's economic environment shows promising signs, with the confidence index rising above average in the second quarter, surpassing last year's figures.



Despite challenges like workforce shortages and absenteeism impacting the tourism sector, hotel guest numbers reached a record high in 2023. The total surpassed one million.



The construction sector also displayed growth, driven by a favorable business outlook and increased employment opportunities.



However, the business environment still faces obstacles such as bureaucratic red tape and restrictive credit conditions.

Political Stability in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister, Rui de Barros, has clarified that he did not resign but confirmed upcoming governmental changes after returning from medical treatment abroad.



This statement comes amid widespread rumors and political uncertainty. The Prime Minister's health and leadership stability are crucial for the country's governance and future political developments.

Water Investment in Southern Africa

The Southern African Development Community (SADC ) emphasizes the importance of investing in water infrastructure to foster regional industrialization.



With the upcoming 44th SADC summit in Zimbabwe focusing on this sector, there is a strong push to improve water resource management to support key industries like agriculture and energy.



Effective water infrastructure is pivotal for sustainable economic growth and regional cooperation among member states.

Flooding in West and Central Africa

The United Nations has reported severe flooding affecting over 700,000 people across West and Central Africa. This natural disaster has devastated homes and infrastructure, prompting a coordinated international response to provide necessary relief.



The ongoing situation underscores the critical need for improved emergency preparedness and climate resilience in the region.

Seychelles and Turkmenistan Establish Diplomatic Relations

On August 13, 2024, Seychelles and Turkmenistan officially established diplomatic relations during a signing ceremony at the Turkmen embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Seychelles' ambassador to the UAE, Gervais Moumou, and his Turkmen counterpart, Serdarmämmet Garajaýew, signed the protocol.



This event marks a significant step in bilateral relations, opening doors to enhanced cooperation and mutual benefits.



Post-ceremony discussions centered on promoting tourism between the two countries and strengthening cultural ties. These efforts aim to deepen mutual understanding and preserve cultural heritage.

Renewed Bilateral Cooperation Between Morocco and Chad

Morocco and Chad have committed to revitalizing their South-South cooperation, focusing on boosting economic exchanges highlighted by the significant roles of the private sector.



This commitment was formalized during a high-level meeting in Dakhla, attended by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Chadian counterpart, Abderaman Koulamallah.



They signed a joint statement emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral relations across strategic sectors such as education, innovation, and civil aviation. The aim is to foster a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Tunisia's Election Authority Warns Against Sponsorship Falsification

Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE ) has issued a warning against the falsification of sponsorships in the 2024 presidential election, urging vigilance among voters.



Citizens can verify their sponsorship status through a specific code, enhancing transparency in the electoral process.



The ISIE has committed to implementing stringent measures to penalize fraud and ensure the integrity of the elections. This reflects the importance of citizen participation in maintaining a free and fair electoral environment.



These summaries provide a clear view of international diplomatic efforts and electoral integrity measures, showcasing significant developments in global and regional governance.

Signs of Economic Recovery in the Republic of Congo

The Republic of Congo is exhibiting signs of economic recovery despite facing significant challenges such as soaring inflation, food insecurity, and widespread poverty.



The nation's GDP is projected to grow by 3.5% in 2024. The country's forests play a crucial role in sustaining the economy and mitigating climate change.



However, financial support is needed to achieve climate goals. The World Bank suggests implementing tax incentives to reward sustainable forestry practices, which could generate revenue while preserving valuable forest resources.



These strategies are essential for long-term economic growth and the successful management of environmental and economic objectives.

Military Drone Crash Reignites Tensions in Ituri, DRC

Tensions have escalated in the DRC 's Ituri province following the crash of a Ugandan military drone, raising concerns about Uganda's intentions in this troubled region.



The incident occurred on the night of August 11, 2024, near Bunia, the provincial capital. The Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) quickly secured the drone's wreckage and are investigating the crash, which violated Congolese airspace.



This event comes amid accusations from the UN that Uganda supports M23 rebels destabilizing the eastern DRC.



The situation has heightened security measures in the area as local populations fear potential repercussions on regional stability.

Côte d'Ivoire Advances in Space Technology

Côte d'Ivoire is making significant strides in space technology. This progress is highlighted by the Félix Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute (INP-HB) winning the 8th edition of the KiboCUBE program.



They achieved this milestone alongside Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology. The collaborative project will develop TanSat-1, a CubeSat aimed at enhancing technological capabilities and demonstrating data collection technologies.



This initiative could potentially improve efforts in biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.



This initiative marks a milestone for both Côte d'Ivoire and Tanzania in their quest to expand access to space technologies, reflecting broader African aspirations in the space sector.

Angola's Industrial Sector Reports Growth

Angola's Industrial Production Index (IPI) has seen a 1.9% increase in the first quarter of the year, with significant contributions from the extractive sub-sector.



This growth reflects ongoing industrial expansion and consolidation efforts supported by governmental policies aimed at enhancing production and modernizing infrastructure.



Despite global economic challenges, the sector continues to exhibit robust growth, with oil and diamond mining playing a pivotal role.



The positive trends in industrial activity underscore the sector's resilience and potential for continued development in Angola's economy.

Surge in Mozambique's Rice Imports

Mozambique has seen a dramatic 90.8% increase in rice imports during the first quarter of the year. This rise comes despite government efforts to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.



The overall import bill, however, decreased by 2.5%, settling at US$2,020.1 million. The reduction in imports of intermediate goods, despite a significant increase in rice imports, highlights a complex economic scenario.



It underscores the importance of efforts to bolster self-sufficiency in staple foods as a critical component of the country's economic strategy and food security.



These summaries encapsulate key economic and political developments, highlighting the dynamic nature of economic recovery and geopolitical tensions. They also emphasize technological advancements and industrial growth in the respective regions.

