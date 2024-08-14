(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy drinks size in Latin America is estimated to grow by USD 6.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 13.54% during the forecast period. Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks. However, negative effects associated with consumption of energy drinks poses a challenge. Key market players include

Alimentos Maravilla SA, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bebidas Chiamulera, cbc, Cervejaria Petropolis

SA, Electrolit USA, Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A., Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Hell Energy Hungary Kft., MAX ENERGY DRINK, Monster Energy Co., Nova Organic Energy BV, Organique, PepsiCo Inc., Postobon SA, Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Co., Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd., and XITE ENERGY LTD. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled energy drinks market in Latin America 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report Energy Drinks Market Scope In Latin America

Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6078.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.9 Regional analysis Latin America Performing market contribution Latin America at 100% Key countries Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Rest of Latin America Key companies profiled Alimentos Maravilla SA, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bebidas Chiamulera, cbc, Cervejaria Petropolis

SA, Electrolit USA, Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A., Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Hell Energy Hungary Kft., MAX ENERGY DRINK, Monster Energy Co., Nova Organic Energy BV, Organique, PepsiCo Inc., Postobon SA, Red Bull GmbH, The Coca Cola Co., Wildcat Energy Drink Ltd., and XITE ENERGY LTD.

Market Driver

In Latin America, the energy drink market is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences towards drinks with natural and high-quality ingredients. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina are leading this trend, as consumers seek out energy drinks with lower caffeine content. Major vendors, including Coca-Cola, Red Bull, AJE, Grupo Petropolis, and Monster Energy, have responded by incorporating more natural ingredients into their products. Popular natural ingredients used in energy drinks in Latin America include organic Brazilian guarana, Ginkgo biloba, organic ginseng, organic elderberry, natural lemon juice, natural mineral water, organic extract of Catuaba, organic extract of yerba mate, organic pomegranate juice, and organic and fair-trade sugar. Brands like Brasil Beverages Organique, Brasil Mate Bebidas do Brasil, and Waker, as well as Tesalia V220 energy drink, have gained popularity for their natural ingredient-based offerings. This trend towards natural ingredients is expected to drive growth in the energy drinks market in Latin America.



The Energy Drinks market in Latin America is witnessing significant growth due to increasing trends of stimulants for physical performance and mental alertness. Sports drinks and tea & coffee are key competitors, but energy drinks offer unique benefits like Taurine for cardiovascular function and B-group vitamins for cognitive performance. Health consciousness and consumer lifestyle, especially among teenagers, drive demand. However, concerns over caffeine overdose, hypertension, nausea, restlessness persist. Non-alcoholic segment dominates, with adults, working adults, and sports athletes being major consumers. Enterprises also use energy drinks for employee productivity. Brands like Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Living Essentials (5-hour Energy), and Coca-Cola Company dominate the market. Expansion strategies include e-commerce, sugar-free options (Red Bull Sugarfree, Monster Energy), and diverse product lines (Espresso Monster, Monster Rehab, Monster Dragon Tea). Ingredients include caffeine, Inositol, Glucuronolactone, sucrose, glucose, and water.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



Energy drinks in Latin America primarily consist of sugar and stimulants, such as caffeine. While they offer a quick energy boost, their regular consumption poses several health risks. The high sugar content can lead to obesity and type-2 diabetes, while excessive caffeine intake can be harmful to heart health and potentially cause cardiac arrest. Additionally, an overdose of niacin (vitamin B3) in energy drinks can result in adverse health effects like dizziness, vomiting, itching, diarrhea, and skin flushing. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek low-calorie and reduced-sugar beverage options, these health concerns may hinder the growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America during the forecast period. The Energy Drinks market in Latin America is growing rapidly, driven by the demand for improved cognitive performance, alertness, and mood enhancement among adults and working adults, as well as sports athletes. Key players in this market include Red Bull, Monster Beverage, and

Rockstar International. Caffeine, Inositol, Glucuronolactone, and B-group vitamins are common ingredients. Demographics favoring this market include young adults and enterprises. Brands like Red Bull Sugarfree, Monster Energy, Espresso Monster, Monster Rehab, Monster Dragon Tea, and 5-Hour Energy cater to various consumer preferences. Companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Nasdaq also have a presence through brands like Gatorade and Tropicana. E-commerce platforms and expansion strategies are crucial for market growth. Ingredients like sucrose, glucose, and water are essential for product formulation.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This energy drinks market in Latin America report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Sparkling energy drinks 1.2 Still energy drinks



2.1 Standard energy drinks 2.2 Energy shots

3.1 Latin America

1.1 Sparkling energy drinks- Sparkling energy drinks, prepared from natural mineral water or artificially added carbon dioxide, are gaining popularity in Latin America due to their refreshing taste and health benefits. The market is driven by rising product innovation, with various flavors such as lemon, lime, orange, blueberry, raspberry, green tea, citrus, and pomegranate available. Consumer expenditure and expanding distribution networks in key countries like Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru are further fueling market growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global sports and energy drinks market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for functional beverages that enhance performance and provide energy boosts. The market is segmented into sports drinks and energy drinks, with key players focusing on product innovation and marketing strategies to capture a larger share. North America and Europe dominate the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market due to rising health consciousness and disposable income. Major brands are leveraging endorsements and social media to strengthen their market presence.

Research Analysis

The Energy Drinks market in Latin America has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing demand for stimulants to enhance physical performance and mental alertness. Energy drinks, which contain caffeine, Taurine, Inositol, Glucuronolactone, and B-group vitamins, have gained popularity among consumers seeking an energy boost. These beverages are often compared to sports drinks, tea, and coffee, but offer a more potent energy boost. Sucrose and glucose are common sweeteners used in energy drinks, while Red Bull, Monster Beverage, and Rockstar International lead the market with innovative flavors and marketing strategies. Health consciousness and consumer lifestyle trends have also contributed to the market's growth. The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Nasdaq, Gatorade, Tropicana, 5-Hour Energy, and Bang are other significant players in the region's beverage industry, offering their own energy drink brands to meet the rising demand.

Market Research Overview

The Energy Drinks market in Latin America is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for stimulants to enhance physical performance and mental alertness. Energy drinks are popular among teenagers, working adults, and sports athletes, making the adults segment a major contributor to the market. The non-alcoholic segment dominates the market, with key product offerings including Red Bull Sugarfree, Monster Energy, Espresso Monster, and Monster Rehab. Taurine, caffeine, inositol, and B-group vitamins are common ingredients in energy drinks, offering benefits such as cardiovascular function, cognitive performance, alertness, memory, mood, and energy. However, concerns regarding caffeine overdose, hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and consumer lifestyle choices impact market growth. Major players in the market include Living Essentials, Cloud 9, and various e-commerce platforms. Companies are expanding their product offerings with sugar-free and tea-based energy drinks, such as Red Bull Sugarfree and Monster Dragon Tea, to cater to health-conscious consumers. Demographics, expansion strategies, and market trends shape the competitive landscape of the Latin American Energy Drinks market. Keywords: Energy Drinks, Stimulants, Physical performance, Mental alertness, Sports drinks, Tea and coffee, Taurine, Cardiovascular function, Health consciousness, Consumer lifestyle, Teenagers, Caffeine overdose, Hypertension, Nausea, Restlessness, Nonalcoholic segment, Cognitive performance, Alertness, Memory, Mood, Adults segment, Working adults, Sports athletes, Enterprises segment, Demographics, Living Essentials, Cloud 9, E-commerce, Expansion strategy, Caffeine, Inositol, Glucuronolactone, Red Bull, Monster Beverage, B-group vitamins, Sucrose, Glucose, Water, Red Bull Sugarfree, Monster Energy, Espresso Monster, Monster Rehab, Monster Dragon Tea, Coca-Cola Company, Rockstar International, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nasdaq, Gatorade, Tropicana, 5-Hour Energy, Bang.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Sparkling Energy Drinks

Still Energy Drinks

Type



Standard Energy Drinks

Energy Shots

Geography Latin America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio