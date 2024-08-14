Germany's THW President Arrives In Kyiv To Assess Humanitarian Needs Of Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The president of the German Agency for Technical Relief (THW), Sabine Lackner, has arrived in Kyiv to assess the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians.

That is according to THW , Ukrinform reports.

"We will provide comprehensive assistance to the people in need in Ukraine and do everything we can to support Ukrainian civil protection and disaster relief," she said.

Lackner exchanged views in Kyiv with representatives of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the State Border Guard Service, the German Embassy and the State Emergency Service.

In particular, at a meeting with Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko, the German side confirmed its readiness to introduce new initiatives and joint projects to increase the potential of the border agency in technical and logistical support.

According to the Ukrainian border agency, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German partners have handed over a considerable amount of equipment and special equipment to Ukrainian border guards, including bulldozers, excavators, refrigerators, SUVs, generators, container-type living modules, field beds, tactical kitchens and other critically needed equipment.

"The obtained modern engineering equipment, special vehicles and other equipment gave a significant impetus to the arrangement of the border. This continue to improve the condition of the border infrastructure every day, both in the area where the border guards perform their tasks at the front-line areas and on the border with the EU and Moldova," he said.

German representatives, in turn, emphasized the importance of studying the experience of the State Border Guard Service in resisting Russian aggression.

Luckner recalled that since the war in Ukraine began two-and-a-half years ago, THW has been deployed to provide aid and support to people in the war-affected areas.

"The relief supplies are being delivered specifically to regions that are particularly suffering from the effects of the conflict. The vehicles and equipment are needed, among other things, to restore the infrastructure and ensure the vital water, energy and heat supplies on site," she said.

To date, THW has supported Ukraine on behalf of the German government with relief supplies worth over EUR 130 million.

The agency noted that further supplies of humanitarian aid to Ukraine would be discussed during Lackner's visit. The main focus will be on winter.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service, THW