Zone·Ify Now Delivering Unparalleled Customization On Roku Devices

- said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tvTOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zone·tv announced today that its free streaming television service, zone·ify, is now available on all Roku devices – delivering thousands of hours of high-quality free content to the more than 120 million Roku viewers nationwide. Zone·ify, is free to watch and supported by advertising partners. Zone·ify offers a deep catalog of compelling content in many different forms, including uninterrupted movies and shorts programmed into exclusive video stories.Zone·tv President Doug Edwards said of the announcement,“Our latest zone·ify app for Roku delivers a lightning fast, best-in-class experience free streaming entertainment destination for all audiences. Zone·ify's deep integration with the Roku platform, leverages Roku's voice remote for easy discover our great content, as well as use our own proprietary discovery tools and content collections.”Zone·ify's diverse content is curated to appeal to cinephiles, channel-flippers and short-form content junkies alike. Drawing from a tremendously deep catalog, zone·ify delivers a seamless and highly customizable user experience that can satisfy a craving for a timeless classic or help a viewer go deep to find a little-known cinematic gem.“By allowing you to completely personalize your experience, through proprietary features like“zone it”, zone·ify puts you in control,” added Edwards.“Whether you want our most recent additions, Westerns only, something from a favorite actor or anything in between, zone·ify can make it happen on your Roku device.”Zone·ify is a free streaming television service that combines the highest-quality content with unparalleled customization on an easy-to-use interface. It can be found on the Roku home screen or by searching for zone·ify in the Roku search feature, as well as on other devices and services.About zone·tvTMZone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tvTM Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company's monumental growth.Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, TIVO, iOS, Apple TV, NCTC, Sling, Android, FireTV, Roku, AT&T U-verse, Bell Fibe TV, Armstrong Cable, Buckeye Cable and others. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada.Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online atFor more information about our company, visit..........................................All zone·tv press inquiries should be directed to:Zone·tv Media Relations

