Libyan oil pipeline fire does not disrupt exports

(MENAFN) On Monday, a fire damaged a pipeline transporting oil from the field to the port in Libya, but the incident has not affected export operations. According to an engineer at Es Sider port and a source from Waha Oil Company, the pipeline was compromised during maintenance activities, yet the overall impact on production and exports remains minimal. The fire occurred approximately 30 kilometers south of the port while a team was addressing a leak, and the affected section of the pipeline is currently operating at reduced capacity to mitigate any further risk.



The source from Al Waha Oil Company clarified that the transmission line, although operating below full capacity due to precautionary measures, is expected to return to normal functioning by this evening once maintenance work is completed. This temporary reduction in capacity is not anticipated to significantly disrupt the field’s output, which boasts a production capacity exceeding 100,000 barrels per day. The incident has been managed effectively without major damage to the infrastructure.



The engineer at Es Sider port reported that the fire was promptly controlled and did not lead to substantial production declines. The situation remains under control with no major setbacks to the field’s operational performance. The swift response to the fire and ongoing maintenance efforts ensure that both production and export activities continue with minimal interruption.



