Study by Ash uncovers notable shift in perception of vaping among children

(MENAFN) A recent study by Action on Smoking (Ash) has uncovered a notable shift in the perception of vaping among children, indicating a growing belief that it is as harmful as smoking traditional cigarettes. According to the report, 58 percent of 2,349 children aged 11 to 17 now view vaping as equally or more harmful than smoking. This figure contrasts with 50 percent of 13,266 adults who share the same concern.



This shift is significant compared to a similar study conducted in 2013 by Ash, a public health charity founded by the Royal College of Physicians, where only 13 percent of the younger cohort considered vaping to be as dangerous as smoking. The current results echo recent global findings by Ipsos, which revealed that three-quarters of respondents perceive vaping as equally hazardous as smoking.



The changing attitudes are reflective of increasing awareness about the potential risks of e-cigarettes, especially among younger demographics. Health professionals are noting a rise in hospital visits from regular vapers seeking help to quit, indicating a growing recognition of the addiction and health issues associated with vaping.



Doctors specializing in lung conditions report that the strategies for overcoming vaping addiction are akin to those used for quitting tobacco. These methods emphasize willpower and a comprehensive understanding of the health risks and long-term effects associated with e-cigarette use. This shift in perception highlights the urgent need for continued public education and effective intervention strategies to address vaping, particularly among the youth.

