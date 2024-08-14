Biden confesses ‘direct contact’ with Ukraine over attack on Kursk

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has confirmed that Washington is in direct contact with Kiev regarding Ukraine’s recent military actions in Russia’s Kursk Region. In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden discussed the ongoing incursion, which Moscow has reported involves Ukrainian seizing several villages and targeting civilians indiscriminately.



Biden revealed that he has been in frequent communication with his staff about the situation, stating, "I have spoken with my staff on a regular basis, probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days." He described the situation as a significant challenge for Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed that the United States has maintained “direct contact” with Ukrainian officials regarding the offensive. Biden declined to provide further details while the operation is ongoing.



The president's comments came as he arrived in New Orleans, speaking to reporters just outside Air Force One. Earlier in the day, European Union foreign policy commissioner Josep Borrell had expressed the bloc’s “full support” for Ukraine’s actions in Kursk.



Prior to Biden’s statements, both Washington and Brussels had generally framed their responses in terms of unwavering support for Ukraine and adherence to established policies. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby mentioned that the US was working to understand Ukraine’s objectives and strategies in the region, while avoiding detailed characterizations of the situation. On the same day, the United States announced an additional USD125 million in military aid to Ukraine.



The increased military aid and diplomatic engagement highlight the ongoing international focus on the conflict in Kursk and the broader implications for relations between Russia, Ukraine, and Western nations.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553764