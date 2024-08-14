Buildink AI Product Manager Expands To Connect Product Ideators With Builders For Seamless No-Code Product Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stian Hansen - CEO of BuildinkMEXICO CITY, CDMX, MEXICO, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buildink , an innovative AI startup born out of the Antler accelerator program in October 2023, is thrilled to announce the launch of its No-Code Matchmaking Service . This new offering directly addresses the needs of product ideators, providing them with the perfect partners to bring their visions to life, particularly focusing on no-code developers to ensure efficient and cost-effective development.Founded by ex-Googlers and ex-Ubers, Buildink initially captured the market's attention with its AI-driven virtual product manager, a tool designed to simplify and perfect product discovery and planning. With an AI discovery process, the buildink AI Product Manager has assisted more than 500 founders, business owners and managers to rapidly go from idea to actionable product requirement documentation. With that, streamlining stakeholder communication and removing project ambiguity.When interviewing the early adopters, common questions have been "What's next? What no-code tool fits my requirements? How do I hire the developer?" This overwhelming demand led to the creation of the new No-Code Matchmaking Service. Our intention is saving our client time interviewing countless developers and instead let the product requirements drive the process so you only speak with relevant talent.The No-Code Matchmaking Service is designed to meet this demand, focusing on connecting creators with no-code developers, ensuring that ideas are not only efficiently realized but also remain affordable. Backed by the confidence instilled by our AI planning tool, which ensures that every product is thoroughly planned and ready to build, this service has already achieved a 95% satisfaction rate among early adopters."Our mission has always been to make product planning smooth and efficient," said Stian, CEO of Buildink. "With the No-Code Matchmaking Service, we're taking a significant step forward by ensuring that the journey from idea to execution is not just seamless but also accessible and cost-effective. Our AI planning tool has been instrumental in this process, giving our clients the confidence that their products are ready to be built."Buildink invites businesses and individuals to explore the Ai Discovery process and No-Code Matchmaking Service and experience a new era of product development where innovative ideas meet the right expertise to become successful products.For more information, visit Buildink.About Buildink:Buildink is an innovative platform that simplifies product discovery and planning through AI-driven tools. Founded in October 2023 by Stian Hansen and Belen Espinosa, Buildink aims to revolutionize the way products are conceptualized and developed.

