Attack Kills 4 Soldiers, 6 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- At least six and four Pakistani were killed in a fire exchange in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations, the militants attacked the checkpoint located between Tiarza and Ladha areas of South Waziristan before security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers.

Earlier last week, at least three soldiers and four militants were killed in a similar attack in three different locations of KPK. The attacks have been on the rise recently, especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

