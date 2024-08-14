Google presents new Pixel smartphones with advanced AI features by Apple

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Alphabet Inc.'s unveiled its latest lineup of Pixel smartphones, showcasing significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) integration. This announcement, made at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, marks a departure from the company's traditional fall releases for its flagship Pixel phones, which have been a staple since the original model's introduction in October 2016. The decision to launch early reflects Google's strategy to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, especially in light of Apple's upcoming launch scheduled for September.



The new Pixel devices emphasize enhanced AI capabilities, with Google introducing several innovative features. One notable addition allows users to search for information within screenshots, and Android users can now use Gemini, Google's chatbot, to interact with other apps, answering questions and generating content. Although the live demonstrations of these features, such as voice chat and image comparison functions, faced some technical difficulties, they highlight Google's commitment to integrating AI into its products. The base model of the Pixel 9, featuring a 6.3-inch screen, will start at USD799, marking a USD100 increase from the previous model.



This early launch positions Google to challenge rivals in the AI-enhanced smartphone market. Apple had announced its own AI updates in June, including the introduction of Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which will be featured in the latest iPhones. By bringing its AI advancements to market ahead of Apple's release, Google aims to capture consumer interest and set a new standard in the integration of artificial intelligence into mobile technology.



