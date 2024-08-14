First KRCS Relief Plane Departs For Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Wednesday the departure of the first aid plane as part of Kuwait's humanitarian air bridge.

The aircraft, equipped by the KRCS, is loaded with 10 tons of aid materials, including protective equipment and tents to support and provide relief to the people who were displaced by the ongoing conflicts, heavy rain, and floods in Sudan.

KRCS Deputy Chairman, Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA that this flight marks a continuation of Kuwait's relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.

He added the preparations and dispatch of this aid were part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which underscores Kuwait's commitment to humanitarian work.

Al-Hasawi emphasized that Sudan is currently experiencing heavy rains that have flooded entire villages and caused the collapse of dozens of houses, stressing the importance of supporting the Sudanese people during those challenging times. (end)

