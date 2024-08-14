Sidra Medicine Launches Specialised Memory Clinic For Women

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has opened a Memory Clinic, dedicated to addressing the unique mental needs of women, aged 60 and above. The launch of the is part of the hospital's strategic expansion of its range of wellness and mental health services for women in Qatar.

The Memory Clinic serves as a vital resource for women concerned about dementia, offering both preventative measures for those seeking to maintain cognitive health and specialized care for those already diagnosed. The private clinic is under Sidra Medicine's Women's Mental Health Service and does not require a referral.

Led by Dr. Sami Omer (pictured), Attending Physician and Psychiatrist, the Memory Clinic offers comprehensive and compassionate care for a range of cognitive concerns, with a particular focus on the early detection, diagnosis, and management of dementia.

“It's important to understand that memory loss is not a normal part of aging,” Dr. Sami said.“There's a clear distinction between the natural aging process and dementia, which is an illness. If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of memory loss, we strongly recommend seeking professional help. Early intervention allows for timely treatment and management strategies, which can significantly improve outcomes and potentially slow the progression of conditions like dementia.”

With research suggesting that women are at a higher risk of developing dementia, with up to 40 percent of dementia cases are preventable.1 the Memory Clinic implements practical strategies for reducing risk. This includes personalized guidance on exercise, lifestyle modifications, sleep hygiene, and dietary recommendations, all crucial factors in promoting brain health. The clinic also works closely with other divisions such as internal medicine and gynecology, to provide personalized weight management programs, encourages regular physical activity, and offers education on the importance of blood sugar control and its link to mental health.

“The primary risk factor for dementia is age,” explains Dr. Sami.“The risk of dementia at the age of 65 is around 1.5 %. This doubles every five years after the age of 65, reaching 30 percent by age 90. Because dementia can take 15 to 21 years to develop, the ages of 45-60 are an ideal time to start focusing on prevention.”