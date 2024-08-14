(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA)

--

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a law regulating prison affairs.

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree forming the planning council, an independent authority with a mandate of managing planning and development.

1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming a consultative council.

1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to regulate the stock market.

1989 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree on governorates whereas governors tasked with running the affairs of their respective region. The supreme council of governorates headed by the Prime Minister was tasked with assigning the governors.

1991 -- Twenty-six Kuwaiti firemen partook in dousing oil wells set ablaze by the Iraqi regime during its occupation of the country. The firemen have succeeded in putting out flames at 41 wells.

2005 -- Businessman and philanthropist Abdulrahman Al-Besher passed away at age 95. Along with partner Zaid Al-Khadhemi, Al-Besher was a well known vehicles dealer who helped transform a desert area in Shuwaikh into industrial zone.

2010 -- Poet Ahmad Al-Saqqaf passed away at age 92. He was a well known intellectual who began as a teacher in Al-Mubarakiya and Al-Sharqiya schools. He was the publisher of Khadhma and Al-Iman magazines and a founding member of Al-Arabi magazine. Al-Saqqaf published 13 books of poetry and literature.

2013 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society dispatched medical and food supplies to Somalia due to drought.

2017 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registered an patent at the US for inventing water desalination plants that treat water by freezing.

2017 -- Imam of the Kuwait Grand Mosque and professor at Kuwait University's (KU) Al-Sharia (Islamic Law) college Dr. Waleed Al-Ali and Fahad Al-Husseini were killed in a terror attack targeting a Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso. The two were on a philanthropic mission in the African nation. The attack also resulted in the death of 18 individuals.