Ecumenical Patriarch Supports Zelensky's Initiative Aimed At Ukraine's Spiritual Independence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Olena Kovalska and Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelensky have met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

According to the Office of the President , the parties discussed in detail the state of religious freedom in Ukraine, which, despite the war, is being deepened by Ukrainian society, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukrainian side is proud that there are no closed churches or major and minor religions in our country, and the voice of the few religious communities in the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations sounds as loud as the voice of the churches to which the majority of Ukrainians belong," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian side also thanked His All-Holiness for his continuous and unwavering support for Ukraine, which the Ukrainian people highly appreciate.

Patriarch Bartholomew was informed about the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers against religious freedom in Ukraine, about the dozens of priests, pastors, and theologians killed by the Russian invaders, and about more than 630 destroyed religious buildings.

His All-Holiness stressed that the world knows very little about these crimes and called for the truth to be spread about religious freedom in Ukraine and those who are trying to destroy it.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signs communique of Peace Summit

The Ecumenical Patriarch confirmed his constant readiness to make the necessary efforts for the prosperity of Orthodoxy in Ukraine and noted that he cares for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. His All-Holiness noted that he supports everything that is aimed at the good of Ukraine. In particular, this includes President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative on spiritual independence, which is a prerequisite for the development of the country.

The Ukrainian side delivered to the Ecumenical Patriarch an invitation from President Zelensky to visit Ukraine.

Zelensky announced on August 10 that he had held a preparatory meeting on a decision that would strengthen Ukraine's spiritual independence.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine