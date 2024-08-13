Aficta, Eitesal Offer Support For Egyptian, African Companies At 24 Fintech In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Africa Information and Communication Alliance (AfICTA) and its Egyptian member, the Egyptian ICT Association (EiTESAL), have announced exclusive support opportunities for Egyptian and African IT companies to participate in the 24 Fintech and exhibition, scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event, a meeting point for the business community in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, offers unprecedented opportunities for Egyptian and African companies, aligning with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 for financial technology and digital transformation.

“24 Fintech opens unprecedented horizons for Egyptian and African companies,” said a spokesperson for AfICTA.“It is a key opportunity to connect with industry leaders and innovators, showcase products, and participate in roundtables and workshops addressing pressing issues in the finance industry, from infrastructure provision to customer service.”

The event, hosted by the Saudi Central Bank, the Capital Market Authority, the Saudi Insurance Authority, and the Saudi Financial Sector Development Program, is organised by Fintech Saudi in partnership with Tahaluf, the creators of LEAP, Black Hat MEA, and Cityscape Global.

24 Fintech is expected to attract around 26,000 visitors, 300 exhibiting companies, over 200 global speakers, and 200 investors in the financial technology sector. Key participants include the Governor of the Turkish Central Bank, the Governor of Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary), and many global banks and financial institutions.

Dispatch Egypt, the event's organizing partner, is encouraging Egyptian and African companies to expand into the Saudi market and beyond through participation in 24 Fintech, which serves as a meeting point for various markets.