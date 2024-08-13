Ukraine's State Budget Receives UAH 480M From Privatization Of Kyiv-Based Kozatskyi Hotel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of UAH 480 million was transferred to Ukraine's state budget following the sale of Kozatskyi Hotel, which is situated in downtown Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Property Fund, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of UAH 480,001,200 has been fully transferred to the state budget following the sale of Kozatskyi Hotel. [...] The winning bidder paid in seven tranches. The final payment was made on August 6, 2024,” the report states.

According to the data from the Ukrainian State Property Fund, the buyer transferred UAH 400,001,000.00 for the object itself and UAH 80,000,200.00 in the value-added tax (VAT). The winning bidder also repaid UAH 9.087 million owed by Kozatskyi Hotel to the state budget.

A reminder that, in July 2024, the Ukrainian State Property Fund listed the first large privatization lots, Ukraine Hotel and United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC), in the Prozorro state e-auction system.