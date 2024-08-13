Evonexus Partners With Healthcare Companies To Accelerate Startups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EvoNexus partners with BD, ResMed, Perma Pure, Bio-Rad, Abbott, EMD Electronics, and Sharp HealthCare to transform digital ideas into fundable companies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EvoNexus, California's most successful non-profit incubator, is announcing a partnership and program with leading healthcare providers to accelerate the growth of digital health innovation, solutions, and services. EvoNexus has partnered with Becton, Dickinson and Company , ResMed, Perma Pure, Bio-Rad, Abbott, EMD , and Sharp Healthcare to enable motivated entrepreneurs to turn their transformative digital health ideas into fundable, commercially viable companies.“The convergence of wireless devices, sensors, semiconductors, AI, genomics, telemedicine, cloud computing and data analytics is changing healthcare and improving quality of life,” said Rory Moore (CEO & Co-Founder, EvoNexus).“San Diego has been the epicenter of technology convergence in healthcare. The EvoNexus healthcare partner organizations are committed to accelerating the creation of new companies that grow this important healthcare ecosystem.”Notable MedTech exits with EvoNexus startups include:.Omniome – Acquired by Pacific Bio.Edico Genome – Acquired by Illumina.CRISI Medical – Acquired by Becton Dickinson.toSense – Acquired by Baxter.Cypher Genomics – Acquired by Human Longevity, Inc..Cardea Bio – Acquired by Paragraf.Trials – Acquired by ZS.nPruv – Acquired by Parallel6“Edico Genome entered EvoNexus as a two-person team,” said Dr. Pieter van Rooyen (Founder of Edico Genome).“Our goal was to accelerate the analysis of gene sequencing through software and semiconductor content. The EvoNexus staff, mentors, and strategic corporate partners played an essential role in the development of our first product and early venture capital funding. The technology we created continues to be utilized by Illumina.”Dr. Karthik Ranganathan from BD adds,“As one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world, BD advances the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. BD has been an active member of the San Diego community for decades, with a rich history of industry leading solutions in medication management, diagnostics and life sciences research.”“35 years ago, sleep apnea was a largely undiagnosed medical problem,” said Carlos Nunez, MD, Chief Medical Officer for ResMed.“According to the AMA, about 30M people in the US have sleep apnea. It is also estimated that over 16M adults in the US have COPD. ResMed's mission is to improve the lives of those impacted with technology, patient monitoring, and data analytics.”Kathy Ouellette, President & CEO of Perma Pure states:“We're proud to be a part of EvoNexus, where the intersection of technology and medical devices meet to create unparalleled opportunities for innovation. Our mission of advancing technologies for human health through breath is enhanced through this collaboration.”“For over 70 years, Bio-Rad Laboratories has developed innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives,” said Dr. Richard Kurtz, VP of Corporate Business Development at Bio-Rad.“Bio-Rad impacts key areas of life science research and clinical diagnostics, spanning protein and genomics research to immunology, molecular diagnostics, and newborn screening.”“EvoNexus creates a promising pipeline for early-stage solutions to reach medical professionals who will actually use it every day”, said Dr. John“Rick” LeMoine, Chief Medical Information Officer of Sharp HealthCare.“EvoNexus is where digital health, materials science, and semiconductors converge. Through its extensive network of industry experts and tailored programs, EvoNexus helps address the unique challenges of emerging technologies,” said John Langan, CTO of EMD Electronics, the Electronics business of Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany.“By combining their commitment to fostering collaboration and providing critical resources, startups have the tools they need to grow faster and succeed in complex, high-impact fields.”Applications are now being accepted to the EvoNexus Digital Health program. The program follows the long-term incubation program that EvoNexus has implemented since 2010 where 265 startups have accelerated and improved their chances for success.EvoNexusEvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator located in San Diego. EvoNexus has successfully launched over 265 technology startups. EvoNexus portfolio companies have secured over $4.2B in venture funding and outcomes, with $10B in pre-exit valuations.Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care.ResMedResMed's digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases.Perma PureThe Perma Pure Group (PPG), a global company comprised of two highly respected brands, Maxtec and Perma Pure, offers innovative solutions in the medical and environmental industries with a mission to inspire healthier lives together. PPG's solutions integrate Perma Pure's gas conditioning NafionTM technology within Maxtec's premier oxygen delivery systems to provide solutions in FiO2 monitoring, sensing, sample prep and gas stream conditioning.Bio-Rad LaboratoriesBio-Rad is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Their customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, food safety and environmental quality laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies.AbbottAbbott Laboratories is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Their portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines.Sharp HealthCareSharp HealthCare is a not-for-profit health care system based in San Diego, California, with four acute care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three medical groups, and a health plan. Sharp sets the community standard for exceptional care.EMD ElectronicsEMD Electronics is a business unit of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a 350-year-old leading science and technology company. In the U.S. and Canada, EMD operates as MilliporeSigma in Life Science, EMD Serono in Healthcare, as well as EMD Electronics in Electronics. EMD's portfolio covers a broad range of products and solutions, including high-tech materials and solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as liquid crystals and OLED materials for displays and effect pigments for coatings and cosmetics.

Ashlyn Haines

EvoNexus

email us here