FCS Expands Lee County Team With Medical Oncologists And Hematologists Khan And Rodriguez

For more than forty years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has been a staple in Southwest Florida, serving cancer patients with compassion and personalized care, prioritizing innovative therapies and advanced treatments. As the need for high-quality oncology care has grown, FCS has broadened its footprint throughout Florida offering world-class community oncology care in nearly 100 locations.

This Fall, FCS will welcome two new medical oncologists, Yasir Y. Khan, MD and Gregor A. Rodriguez, MD, to support the rapid growth of new patients in the Southwestern Florida market.

This Fall, FCS will welcome two new medical oncologists, Yasir Y. Khan, MD and Gregor A. Rodriguez, MD, to support the rapid growth of new patients in the Southwestern Florida market. Both physicians will see patients at the following FCS locations: Fort Myers Cancer Center (Gladiolus) (8260 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33908), Cape Coral Cancer Center (North Fort Myers) (1030 Commerce Creek Blvd., Cape Coral, Florida 33909), Cape Coral Cay West (1708 Cape Coral Parkway W, Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914), Fort Myers Colonial (8981 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905) and Estero locations (8440 Murano Del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 34135).

"We are eagerly anticipating both Dr. Khan and Dr. Rodriguez joining our practice in one of our highest-growing markets," remarked FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD . "They bring fresh skills and perspectives, and a strong dedication to innovation in oncology care."

Dr. Khan received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi City, Pakistan. He conducted his residency in internal medicine in Jefferson Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania and completed his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Rodriguez received his medical degree from The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, where he also completed a residency in internal medicine. Dr. Rodriguez was also a hematology and oncology fellow at the University of Florida at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Florida.

The physician-owned, physician-led practice is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, it's first office opening in Fort Myers. Soon thereafter, the need for community oncology across the state became apparent, leading to nearly 100 locations in Florida, today, nine of which are in Lee and Collier Counties.

In its present state, FCS is recognized globally for its endeavors in medical oncology and hematology research, providing patients with access to more clinical trials than any independent oncology provider in Florida. The majority of drugs approved recently by the FDA were trial with participation of FCS, prior to approval.

At the start of the year, FCS announced the formation of its management services organization, Core Ventures and has since reported financial milestone success in its first months of establishment.

In its 2023 Annual Report , FCS shares that it sees over 90,700 new patients each year. Repeatedly, FCS is recognized for its patient experience, ranking higher than the industry standard and several local health care systems.

"In a steadily growing oncology market like Southwest Florida, the importance of supporting patients cannot be overstated-each new treatment and advancement must be paired with compassionate care, empowering patients to navigate their journey with strength and hope," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker .

When Drs. Khan and Rodgriuez are welcomed to FCS later this Fall, they will join the more than 250 FCS physicians providing promising treatments close to home to achieve optimal clinical outcomes for patients. To learn more about FCS, visit: FLCancer .



About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

