Oliva Gibbs LLP Named To The Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Redefining Culture with Flexibility, Collaboration, and Continuous Learning

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oliva Gibbs LLP , a leading law firm in the sector, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This recognition highlights Oliva Gibbs' exceptional growth and underscores its dedication to a distinctive, innovative culture within the legal industry.Founded in 2013, Oliva Gibbs serves a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 corporations to private equity and family office-backed energy companies, across offices in Columbus, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Midland, Texas; Lafayette, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The firm specializes in complex title and transactional projects, litigation, surface use matters, and regulatory concerns, with attorneys licensed in 13 states.A Distinctive Culture in Legal Excellence"We are truly honored to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list," said Zack Oliva , Co-Owner of Oliva Gibbs. "When we founded the firm in 2013, I never imagined the incredible team we would build and the fantastic clients we would work with over the next 11 years. By investing in our people and prioritizing our culture, we have been able to attract the best and brightest and create an environment for them to grow. None of this would be possible without our clients, who have grown with us and placed their trust in us.”"The last few years have brought incredible growth for Oliva Gibbs, and at the heart of that growth are the people," said Brad Gibbs , Co-Owner.“This achievement validates the team's hard work and dedication to upholding the firm's core values. Their commitment to collaboration, continuous learning, and unparalleled client experience has allowed us to build long-lasting relationships with clients and for them to place continued confidence in the firm's mission."Commitment to Work-Life BalanceUnderstanding the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, Oliva Gibbs offers flexible remote working options, complimentary lunches, and comprehensive benefits. These include market-based pay, a 401(k) match, a professional and personal development learning stipend, and quarterly bonuses. This approach ensures that team members are both motivated and fulfilled, enabling them to deliver outstanding legal services.Promoting Employee Well-Being and Community Professional GrowthOliva Gibbs places a strong emphasis on continuous learning, recognizing its critical role in enhancing business outcomes. The firm's initiatives, such as Oliva Gibbs University and a monthly webinar series, provide ongoing professional development opportunities for employees, clients, and peers in the energy and legal sectors. This commitment to education and knowledge-sharing keeps the firm at the forefront of the energy sector's legal landscape.Oliva Gibbs' collaborative culture leverages diverse perspectives and industry expertise, maintaining high standards of client service and fostering a dynamic workplace. This synergy allows the firm to maintain high standards of client service and fosters an engaged workplace, known for its vibrant and inclusive culture.About Oliva Gibbs LLPOliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm has been recognized as one of Texas' top mid-sized law firms for Energy & Natural Resources work in the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide.To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

