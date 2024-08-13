Kweichow Zhenjiu Invited To Attend Colorful Guizhou Style Guizhou Liquor Global Tour Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2024 - The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed, ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that its flagship brand "Kweichow Zhenjiu" was invited to be present at " Colorful Guizhou Style Guizhou Liquor Global Tour ", held on August 12, to recommend three of its vintage Zhenjiu products in the sauce-aroma baijiu tasting session. Among them, Zhenjiu's " 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu Tornado " shone through the interactive session, and guests at the conference were deeply impressed by the sauce-aroma cocktail made with it as the base liquor.





The four core products of Kweichow Zhenjiu including Zhen 8, 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu, Zhen 30, and Zhen 15 were displayed at the event.

Hosted by the Guizhou Provincial People's Government, organized by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Commerce and the Zunyi Municipal People's Government, and supported by the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong SAR Legislative Council, the "Colorful Guizhou Style Guizhou Liquor Global Tour" was successfully held on August 12 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. More than 20 Guizhou baijiu brands, including Kweichow Zhenjiu, were invited to participate. In the current fiercely competitive baijiu landscape, Kweichow Zhenjiu, as ZJLD Group's flagship brand, achieved revenue of roughly RMB 4.58 billion in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of nearly 20%. As of May 2024, the high-quality base liquor inventory reached 90,000 tons, and the production capacity exceeded 41,000 tons. Zhenjiu's production capacity ranks among the top three Guizhou sauce-aroma baijiu companies and has formally entered the "Mao-Xi-Zhen" era.



Kweichow Zhenjiu showcased its four core products to the guests, including Zhen 8, Zhen 15, Zhen 30, and 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu. The brand ambassador of Kweichow Zhenjiu guided the guests to an in-depth tasting of Zhen 15, Zhen 30, and 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu during the tasting session. The event's highlight was the interactive experience and bartending performance that featured the 2013 Real Vintage Baijiu Tornado as the base liquor for the signature cocktail, unanimously praised by the guests.



Mr. Ng Paul, the Executive Director and Head of the International Operation of ZJLD Group , stated, "In recent years, as overseas capital and consumer markets have paid more attention to baijiu products, 'Baijiu Going Overseas' has become a matter of great concern for the industry. It is believed that under the leadership of the Guizhou Provincial People's Government's 'Guizhou Liquor Global Tour' campaign, Guizhou sauce-aroma baijiu will gradually move towards internationalization. As the first baijiu company to be successfully listed outside China in the past eight years, ZJLD Group has been actively working to expand its international sales channels. In the future, we will continue to invest in our brand, production capacity, distribution channels and talent development to adapt to market changes and win the reputation of consumers at home and abroad."



ZJLD Group was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 27, 2023, and is known as "the first baijiu company listed in Hong Kong and outside China and the second sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed." The Group's Kweichow Zhenjiu has been on sale in major online and offline retail stores in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia since October 2023. At the beginning of the year, Kweichow Zhenjiu also entered more than 200 sales channels authorized by domestic and foreign customs under the China Duty Free Group, further expanding its international sales channels.









Hashtag: #ZJLD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About ZJLD Group Inc. Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the "Three Representative Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou", along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets.



ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



MENAFN13082024003551001712ID1108550946