Boomi Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Boomi TM, the intelligent integration and leader, today announced its inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segments.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a testament to not only our rapid growth but also the increasing demand for our innovative integration and automation platform,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi.“As organizations strive to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Boomi's leadership in AI, automation, API management, and intelligent integration sets us apart in the industry and this recognition reflects that.”

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

As the pioneer of integration platform as a service (iPaaS), with one of the largest global customer bases among integration platform vendors, Boomi has a growing user community of more than 250,000 members and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners . It has been recognized by CRN as a Cloud 100 company and a 5-star Partner Program winner.

The company recently announced a strategic commitment with ServiceNow to jointly elevate customer experiences through AI-powered self-service solutions, and also recently launched Boomi API Control Plane - a centralized platform for discovering, managing, and governing APIs across an organization. Boomi has taken a lead in AI innovation with the introduction of the Boomi AI Agent Framework and six inaugural Boomi AI Agents that enable customers to fully harness AI-powered capabilities for unparalleled innovation.

As enterprise demand for digital connectivity, AI, integration, API management, and intelligent automation solutions grow, Boomi continues to scale rapidly and hire globally. Visit Boomi Careers for a list of open positions on the global Boomi team.

For a complete list of the Inc. 5000, visit .

About Boomi

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With a customer base exceeding 20,000 companies globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi .

© 2024 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

