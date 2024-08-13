Stem Haverhill's Blast In The Grass Raises $10,000 For YWCA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Haverill, MA, August 13, 2024 -- Massachusetts cannabis retailer Stem in Haverhill hosted more than 200 guests on August 5 for a day of and charity celebrating women shaping the nation's cannabis industry.



The Blast in the Grass event, held at the stunning Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill, MA, raised $10,000 for the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating violence and racism in Haverhill and the surrounding region.



“I am so thrilled with everyone who stepped forward to make this event so special and meaningful, particularly for the money raised to help a truly wonderful organization that works day in and day out to address violence and racism,” Stem owner and tournament organizer Caroline Pineau said.“This event showed, once again, that the cannabis industry-and in particular women cannabis entrepreneurs-are at the forefront of business social awareness and responsibility.”



Attendees enjoyed a dynamic day of golf, featuring an LPGA-led clinic designed to enhance the skills of players at every level. Whether seasoned golfers or those new to the sport, participants had the chance to learn from some of the best in the game.

“Blast in the Grass was a celebration of community, empowerment, and the relentless drive of women in the cannabis industry. The event was a resounding success, leaving participants not only with improved golf skills but also with a renewed sense of purpose and connection,” Pineau said.



Blast in the Grass was the second of Stem's four-event Green Goddess Invitational series. On May 13 the company hosted Power of Flower, raising $10,000 for the Parabola Center, a non-profit think tank devoted to cannabis policy reform and anti-monopoly regulations. On September 16 Stem will host Beach Bash, with a goal of raising $10,000 for Patriots Helping Vets, a non-profit that provides equipment and services to veterans who benefit from plant medicine. And next April Stem will host the second Bong and Pong, which will also raise money for local charities.



“Blast in the Grass was a phenomenal event, attended by like-minded people gathered for a wonderful cause. Everyone-especially the Stem team-had such compassion for our work supporting community survivors and their families. Their willingness to listen was striking. Our team had a wonderful time connecting with people about our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women while improving our swings,” said Nicole Sammartino, YWCA director of advancement and Izzy Sarra, YWCA grants and communications coordinator.



Since opening in 2020, Stem has raised more than $250,000 for local charities. Pineau has also made her mark on the Massachusetts cannabis industry by targeting the unfair collection of community impact fees by host communities when those communities have documented no negative impacts from legal cannabis sales.

Company :-PR Works

User :- Steven Dubin

Email :...

Phone :-7815821061