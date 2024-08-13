Kuwait's Youth Ride Tides, Dive Depths Of Sea Reminiscing Ancestors' Lives
Photo feature by Meshari Al-Kandari
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- A group of tide riding Kuwaiti youths sailed the seas on their ships fulfilling the roles their ancestors held of (Al-Nokhatha) captain, (Al-Mujadimi) second in command, and the pearl divers, in the 33rd pearl diving memorial trip in Al-Khiran.
The Kuwaitis are deeply associated with the seas from old, as it was the mean to earn a living through pearl diving, sailing out every season when the heat sets in, in May until it fades out in September. (end) aab
