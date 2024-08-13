Uzbekistan's FM Offers Condolences To Kuwait's Crown Prince On Demise Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and Al-Sabah family received on Tuesday of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyar Saidov and the accompanying delegation. The Uzbek guests offered condolences on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al- Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard. (end) amh

