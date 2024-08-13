Program Seeks Support For Palestinian Students

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Program for Palestinian Refugees will offer scholarships in Brazilian universities for students from Palestine but needs support to pay for air tickets, accommodation and insurance for those approved. Organized by the International Cooperation Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB ) and the Representative Office of Brazil in Palestine and supported by the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, the program is a way to collaborate with the education of the Palestinian youth, said GCUB Executive Director Prof. Rossana Valéria de Souza e Silva.

GCUB is made up of 97 Brazilian and six foreign universities. In this program for refugees 50 Brazilian institutions participate. They have until Friday (16) to inform GCUB how many scholarships they can offer. The scholarship program will be the first initiative of the Brazil-Palestine Study Institute that's being established by the project.

A tender will be designed and disclosed for the interested students to apply to 1,336 spots and 170 scholarships, of which 21 are for undergraduate, 72 for master's, and 77 for doctoral studies. Once the tender is disclosed, the students will be able to apply online.“There'll be three choices to boost their chances of selection,” said the GCUB's executive director.

The aid will be paid every month by the universities to the students. The funds raised for buying tickets, housing assistance, and international insurance will be managed by a foundation affiliated with the GCUB with a current account established for this purpose.

“The universities contribute with the grants, but we're also seeking supporters to help those approved with the international tickets, housing assistance, international insurance,” said Silva. One of the institutions that has confirmed it will contribute to the program is the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

“This project is part of a wider project that is the Brazil-Palestine Advance Studies Institutes. It's spearheaded by our diplomatic office in Ramallah, led by Ambassador Alessandro Candeas, and the GCUB. It was born from an exploratory visit I made at the invitation of the office to universities in Palestine,” said Professor Silva. Candeas is the ambassador from Brazil to Palestine.

“The program aims to aid in the education of young Palestinian refugees by offering top-notch undergraduate, master's and doctoral studies,” said Silva, pointing out that the project also contributes to the Brazilian universities by bringing students from diverse backgrounds and an“extremely rich” cultural experience.

