UK Labour Market Deteriorates Despite Falling Unemployment Rate
Date
8/13/2024 2:32:46 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The British Pound jumped 0.25% against the Dollar and 0.33% against the Euro due to the employment data. Although key parameters of the report exceeded market expectations, the overall negative trend remains.
MENAFN13082024000156011031ID1108550480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.