Dubai: Travel Time Cut By 50% For 2 Communities As RTA Completes Road Works

Residents of Dubai's Majan and Al Barari communities can enjoy fewer tailbacks and smoother traffic when going in and out of their neighbourhoods as the Roads and Authority (RTA) completes a series of projects.

Travel time to and from these areas has been slashed by up to 50 per cent after the enhancements at their entry and exit points towards the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, the RTA said on Tuesday.

The upgrades have also cut traffic delays at the major highway from 9 to 4.5 minutes.

Vehicle movement has been diverted from a tunnel to a reversible lane system, and a junction with traffic signals has been created at the communities' entrance, the authority said.

The improvements are part of the RTA's efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow as the emirate sees higher density driven by continuous economic development.

