Deadly Russian Strikes Pound Ukraine For 2Nd Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Russia fired a wave of attack drones and missiles at Ukraine that killed at least five people, authorities said Tuesday, after a second night of heavy strikes across the war-battered nation.

Within hours of the barrage, Ukraine claimed new advances in its surprise assault on Russia's Kursk border region and reported taking nearly 600 Russian as prisoners in the past three weeks.

"Crimes against humanity cannot be committed with impunity," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media, saying that four people had been killed and 16 wounded on Tuesday. One woman later died in hospital, authorities said.

AFP journalists in the capital Kyiv heard air raid sirens echo over the city throughout the night as well as an explosion, likely from air defence systems.

Monday's attack was one of Moscow's largest ever on Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to push for permission from allies to use Western-provided weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

Zelensky said in Kyiv that Ukraine had used Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to counter the Russian barrages, and that Ukraine had successfully tested a domestically produced ballistic missile.