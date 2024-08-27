U.S. Convention Season Is Done - But Here's Why The Marquee Political Events, Past And Present, Are Critical

Author: Ian Rocksborough-Smith

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Given the days of pageantry at the National in Chicago have come to an end, it's an opportune time to examine parallels to past conventions - particularly those in the Windy City, a locale that has long been the grounds for historic political coronations.

In the decades following Abraham Lincoln's nomination in 1860 , Chicago became a convention for both Republicans and Democrats . Politicians that include Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were nominated as their parties' presidential candidates in the city.

While the Republicans have held more conventions in Chicago to date, they haven't held one there since 1960, when Nixon first ran for president. That's likely because the state of Illinois is a longtime Democratic stronghold .

But whether they've been held in Chicago or elsewhere, Vanderbilt University historian Nicole Hemmer says conventions used to take place“in smoke-filled rooms by just the elites... [where] powerful party leaders needed to gather in the same place to decide who the nominee should be.”

Times have changed in the 21st century.

A new era

Those who oversaw this year's Democratic National Convention included Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson , a former public school teacher and fierce advocate for racial equality.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaking on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

There are few similarities between Johnson and former Chicago mayor Richard J. Daley, the pugilistic police supporter and Democratic Party kingmaker who notoriously ordered“shoot-to-kill” edicts on protesters at the 1968 Chicago convention.

With the ongoing war in Gaza, there were certain parallels between the 2024 convention and the 1968 event, since a major war is raging again halfway around the world .

But there are some key differences, most notably the fact that no U.S. ground troops are deployed in the region, notwithstanding many U.S. military bases located in places nearby.

2024 not as tumultuous as 1968

The whole world was watching the Democratic National Convention in 1968 , but was that the case for either the Democratic or Republican conventions in 2024? And did Americans care as much as they did in 1968?

Thousands of demonstrators showed up to protest the Democratic convention in 1968, and hundreds were arrested . Protesters included predominantly white college students from the Students for a Democratic Society, sexually free“Yippies,” Black Panther Party members and Puerto Rican Young Lords .

All opposed police brutality and the war in Vietnam. Their demonstrations followed a tumultuous spring in Chicago, when its west side erupted in anger over racial inequality and the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis, Tenn . The Republican convention in Miami earlier that summer, meanwhile, was largely peaceful and orderly.

The year 1968 also saw the beginning of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam . Though a tactical defeat for the North Vietnamese fighting the U.S.-backed south, the offensive led to a tremendous amount of scrutiny about American tactics in the Vietnam War.

American GIs were increasingly coming home in body bags - 3,800 alone during the offensive . Along with the ongoing domestic unrest, the first few months of 1968 were exceedingly tumultuous - arguably much more chaotic than 2024.

Chicago police attempt to disperse demonstrators outside the Conrad Hilton, the downtown headquarters for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August 1968. (AP Photo/Michael Boyer)

War as an issue: 1968 vs 2024

Thousands also descended upon Chicago in 2024 to protest America's support of Israel's attack on Gaza, but only dozens - not hundreds - were arrested by mid-week. The focus of the convention was not the war in Gaza.

By comparison, the 1968 Democratic convention was heavily focused on the Vietnam War , given the anti-war platforms of Democratic contender Eugene McCarthy and the late Robert F. Kennedy, the party front-runner who was assassinated down two months earlier following a campaign speech .

Hubert Humphrey addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August 1968. (AP Photo)

Lyndon B. Johnson's heir apparent, Hubert Humphrey, won the party's nomination before later losing to Republican Richard Nixon in the 1968 presidential election . But the Vietnam War and its impact on American life remained on centre stage.

Kamala Harris's candidacy, on the other hand, hasn't dealt with any major internal party policy differences moving toward the election in November - and a stand-off with MAGA Republicans . And regardless of who wins in November, it isn't likely the war in Gaza will be a major focal point for the American public - polls suggest inflation is by far their biggest concern .

Conventions have changed, but still matter

Conventions are certainly not decided by a bunch of white men smoking in closed rooms anymore. But even though representation has improved vastly from earlier eras, as well as more transparent processes of delegate selection and nominations, there can still be a sense that things have already been decided once conventions roll around.

In fact, since at least the 1970s, tickets have largely been determined before the conventions begin .

Both major parties in 2024 ran their conventions with the nominee already decided for all intents and purposes, though the Democrats cut it close by shifting dramatically to Harris earlier this summer after President Joe Biden, under pressure from the party, opted not to run for a second term.

Adlai Stevenson at the United Nations in New York City in February 1965. (AP Photo)

The year 1952 was the last time a presidential nominee - Democrat Adlai Stevenson - needed more than one ballot for the nomination at the convention, held, once again, in Chicago.

He won in the third round of voting to become the nominee, but lost to Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower in the presidential election.

Still, contemporary observers argue that conventions are still important and allow for some political movements to make an impact.

Marquette University politics professor Julia Azari explains :

She points to the critical 1964 Democratic convention, held in the midst of the Civil Rights era, when the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP) challenged the all-white delegation from Mississippi , since Black people had been banned from party meetings in the state, where voting restrictions also prevented many from casting ballots in elections.

By the time the Democratic convention of 1968 rolled around, a group of former MFDP delegates succeeded at being the sole Mississippi delegates to the DNC.

Fannie Lou Hamer, a leader of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, testifies before the credentials committee of the Democratic National Convention in August 1964. (AP Photo)

Looking ahead

Sixty years later in 2024 and in the wake of both the Republican and Democratic conventions, similar movements that seek to end wars, address environmental catastrophe, fight for reproductive rights or end racial equality will hopefully continue to find openings at conventions to have their voices heard.

Perhaps future conventions will run more virtually, as was the case in 2020 when both parties were forced to go entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe there will be reforms to the primary system of selection or to campaign finance measures that are troublesome to some voters.

Either way, convention season will continue to both offend and excite those of us who follow politics closely as we consider the past, present and future of these critical events.