EU Warns Against Quick Spread Of Polio In Gaza
Date
8/27/2024 3:22:13 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Brussels: The European Union (EU) warned against the quick spread of polio in the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.
The warning came in a statement by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell who said, "The quick spread of polio threatens all children in Gaza, already weakened by displacement, deprivation and malnourishment."
Borrell urged for an immediate 3-day humanitarian ceasefire to enable the World health Organization and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund to carry out vaccination campaigns.
