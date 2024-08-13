Vectorworks 2025 Coming Soon With A Whole New World Of Interactive Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Upcoming Version of the Design and BIM Software Empowers Designers to Visualize and Create with Unmatched Ease Across All Project Phases.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, is preparing to release the 2025 version of its product line. Vectorworks 2025 focuses on redefining 3D interactivity and visualization, providing innovative methods for users to enhance the way they visualize their models, design intent, and data within the working environment. The new version will enable customers to make intuitive and informed design decisions easily, opening a whole new level of visual understanding and communication at every phase of the design process. In short, it will be a sight to behold.

"At Vectorworks, we're dedicated to creating usability wins for our customers, ensuring that our software doesn't dictate the limits of what's possible," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "Our latest version is a testament to this commitment, providing powerful tools that seamlessly integrate into your workflow, allowing you to focus firmly on your ideas without obstacles."

For All Designers

In an era where designers demand more from their technology, Vectorworks 2025 rises to the occasion, delivering a design software experience that mirrors the way users want to work. This latest release focuses on intuitive visualization and interactivity, with tools that empower designers to bring their visions to life with ease.

Key features include Onscreen View Control, which allows for easy, instant access to all views of a model, along with a click-dragging functionality to quickly orbit models. The Two-Point Perspective feature allows users to create traditional architectural compositions and professional photography perspectives with a single click, replacing previous hand-drawing methods.

In addition, the new Object Level Visibility feature enables users to manage the visibility of specific objects within a design with options to show, ghost, hide, or isolate individual objects. The Vectorworks Cloud Drawing Reviewer allows customers to view and comment on documents from anywhere, streamlining the review and design process.

For Architect and Interior Designers

Vectorworks 2025 showcases the company's dedication to the software's continuous development and evolution to meet the needs of today's industry professionals. The new version allows architects

and interior designers

to focus on creativity and design rather than the specific capabilities of their software platform.

Key features include a flexible room finish management tool that can generate comprehensive finish reports and more automated BIM data assignment to support construction classifications. Additionally, the introduction of an advanced countertop modeling tool complements the software's existing interior architecture workflow.

For Landscape Architects and Designers

For customers in the landscape industry , Vectorworks 2025 enhances data-centric, collaborative workflows. This furthers our commitment to making BIM accessible for landscape professionals and encourages them to embrace the software's smart, dynamic tools.

Key features include a precise 3D Curb tool for modeling curbs, edges, and borders, the Survey Point tool for establishing a geographic project base point among collaborators, and updates to the Landscape Area and Hardscape tools to document sustainability data. Making this data accessible empowers landscape architects and designers to evaluate their designs more effectively, make informed decisions about sustainability, and report on their adherence to any required sustainability objectives or standards.

For Lighting, Scenic, Rigging, and Event Professionals

Version 2025 underscores Vectorworks' dedication to listening to designers and evolving the software to meet their needs. Several features in the latest version have been implemented specifically at the request of customers in the entertainment industry .

Additionally, Vectorworks 2025 is dedicated to accelerating workflows with a strong emphasis on quality. The introduction of the Showcase previz mode enables streamlined visualization directly inside the Vectorworks Spotlight interface. Customers will also find an ability to automatically download and map GDTF

fixture information, as well as significant quality improvements to central functionality such as Schematic Views, Power Schematics, and Truss and Light placement. These enhancements ensure greater output and precision in documentation.

"For our entertainment industry professionals, we've really zeroed in on quality and usability with meticulous attention to detail," said Vectorworks Director of Entertainment Products Ian Lane. "We've put a lot of thought into making Spotlight, Braceworks, and ConnectCAD more capable, consistent, and easier to use. These updates, combined with Showcase previz, ensure that every aspect of your creative vision is quickly brought to life, allowing you to focus on what truly matters."

Get Ready to Design Without Limits

The upcoming English language release of Vectorworks 2025 will be available to active Vectorworks Service Select members and subscription customers in September 2024. For the latest news on the launch of Vectorworks 2025, visit vectorworks in the coming weeks and follow @Vectorworks on social media. Press members can contact [email protected]

for additional information, high-resolution images, press interviews, preview demos, and more.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally, more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group . Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks or follow @Vectorworks.

