Salamair Bangladesh Hosts Umrah Trip With Trade Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : SalamAir Bangladesh hosted an Umrah trip on July 19-24 with 18 of its top agents.

The programme-SalamAir presents a spiritual Umrah journey-aimed to showcase the airline's inflight services as well as the facilities and lounges of Muscat International Airport.

The 18 top agents of the airline in Bangladesh which participated in the trip are RBC International, TakeTrip, Citycom International Agency, Mother Love Air Travels, Travel Services, Hashem Air International, Mega International, Al-Gazi Travels, Al Aqsa International, Agrabad Travels, Binimoy International, Be Fresh Limited, Brother International, Gulf Travel, Bagdad Travels and Talukder International.