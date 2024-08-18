High-End Hotels Welcome Largest Tourist Inflow During Olympics 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: High-end luxury and boutique hotels welcomed the largest inflows of tourists during the Paris 2024 ending on August 11. The city's office Paris je t'aime, on August 13, released data that indicates the elite hotels witnessed the largest bumps in occupancy during the Olympics this year.

About 85.5 per cent of high-end hotels in the Greater Paris metropolitan area were occupied between July 23 and August 6, up 16.5 percentage points over 2023, added the report. Overall occupancy was also high during the Olympics-84 per cent in inner Paris, up 10.1 percentage points from 2023.

The report further mentioned, about 11.2 million visitors came to Paris to attend the Olympics or activities associated with it between July 23 and August 11, 2024.

The figure this year is up by 4 per cent from the same period in 2023, according to the tourism office.

About 3.1 million visitors stayed overnight and 1.7 million were international. The US was the top international source market with 230,000 visitors, followed by Germany with 130,000 while about 85 per cent of all visitors were French.

