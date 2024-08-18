Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Rakesh Pal has died of a massive cardiac arrest here on Sunday.

Sources in the ICG told IANS that he was in INS Adyar in preparation for the visit of Defence Rajnath Singh when he complained of chest pain.

Rakesh Pal was serving as the 25th Director General of the Coast Guard.

He was immediately rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Coast Guard DG passed away at around 7 p.m. without responding to treatment, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid their last respects to Rakesh Pal at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Meanwhile, reacting to the demise of the Coast Guard Director General, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X: "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India's maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Rakesh Pal was an alumnus of the Indian Naval academy and joined the Coast Guard in 1989.

He had served as the Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Gandhinagar, Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans) and Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi prior to his appointment as Director General of Indian Coast Guard.

He has commanded Indian Coast Guard Ships, ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, ICGS Ahalyabai, and ICGS C-03.

Rakesh Pal also commanded two Coast Guard bases in the forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.

He was conferred with Tatrakshak Medal in 2013 and President's Tatrakshak Medal in 2018 for his illustrious service.

Rakesh Pal hailed from Uttar Pradesh.