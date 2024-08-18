Saudia Ranks First Globally For On-Time Departure, Arrival Performance

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Jeddah : Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has topped the list of global for on-time performance, said a release citing a report by the independent tracking site Cirium for June 2024.

The report indicates that Saudia achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.22 per cent and an on-time departure rate of 88.73 per cent, operating 16,133 flights across its of over 100 destinations on four continents, added the release.



On the development, Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General, Saudia Group, said, "This accomplishment is a realisation of our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiency and quality through continuous improvements in flight scheduling and the implementation of the best digital solutions and systems for operations management."

"Maintaining a high level of on-time performance requires significant effort, as it involves overcoming numerous operational challenges in the aviation industry, such as weather conditions, high temperatures, technical issues and other airport-related factors. I express my gratitude to all Saudia employees for their diligent work in maintaining the national flag carrier's operational excellence," he added.

The achievement is particularly notable given that June is a peak travel month due to the Hajj and summer travel seasons, said the airline.

In addition to its global recognition, Saudia's punctuality is especially commendable in its operations in Bangladesh. The airline's commitment to maintaining high on-time performance standards has been instrumental in ensuring reliable connections between major Bangladeshi cities and Saudi Arabia, further mentioned the release.

It may be mentioned here that Saudia has consistently been among the top ten global airlines for on-time performance since last year, demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest standards of quality and air safety.