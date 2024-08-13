Moscow declares nuclear plant severely damaged in Ukrainian assault

(MENAFN) A recent drone attack on Russia’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) has resulted in significant damage, according to Russian nuclear power agency Rosatom. The agency reported on Monday that the strike, which occurred on Sunday evening, led to a fire and serious damage to one of the plant’s cooling towers. Rosatom’s CEO, Aleksey Likhachyov, described the incident as a “new level of targeted aggression” against nuclear infrastructure.



According to Rosatom, the attack involved two Ukrainian drones that struck the cooling tower, igniting a fire that consumed internal structures. Although the blaze was largely contained by first responders within a few hours, the damage to the cooling tower was described as severe. Specialists are expected to evaluate the risk of potential structural collapse.



Rosatom has condemned the attack as “nuclear terrorism,” asserting that it was aimed at critical cooling equipment at the Zaporozhye NPP, which is Europe’s largest nuclear facility. The agency also pointed out that the plant and the nearby city of Energodar have faced repeated attacks from Ukrainian forces in the past.



In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russian forces were responsible for the fire, without acknowledging any drone strikes. Zelensky released footage showing a substantial blaze at the plant’s lower levels, with smoke billowing high into the sky.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has a mission stationed at the Zaporozhye NPP, confirmed that its experts heard “multiple explosions” at the site. However, the IAEA did not attribute the responsibility for the explosions to either Russia or Ukraine, and it reported that there has been no impact on nuclear safety.

