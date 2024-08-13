Putin meets Abbas amid rising tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir is scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Monday to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East. The Kremlin announced that the meeting will focus on the intensifying Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip. This visit is part of Abbas's long-awaited trip to Russia, which is set to continue until Wednesday, after which he will proceed to Turkey for further discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



During his visit to Moscow, Abbas is expected to address several key issues, including the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau. Abbas has condemned this act of violence and called for all parties to cease actions that further destabilize the region. He has been vocal in his criticism of Western countries, accusing them of neglecting the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.



The discussions between Putin and Abbas are anticipated to center on diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis and explore possible solutions to the conflict. This meeting underscores the growing international focus on the Middle East, as global leaders seek to mediate and alleviate the humanitarian impact of the protracted conflict.



