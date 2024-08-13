German transport firms tackle staff shortages by hiring students as tram drivers

(MENAFN) companies in Germany are tackling a significant staff shortage by employing students as temporary tram drivers. This innovative approach is being implemented to mitigate the shortage of qualified personnel in the sector. According to a spokesman from the German Transport Association, there is a concerted effort to address the dwindling number of employees through various measures, including this unconventional solution.



One notable example is Rhein-Neckar, a transport company based in Mannheim, which has been utilizing students for tram driving since the 1990s. The company has streamlined the training process, reducing the duration from four months to just two months to expedite the integration of these temporary drivers. Steffen Grimm, the company's human resources manager, has highlighted that student drivers receive a competitive base hourly wage of €18.56.



Germany currently employs a total of 17,300 tram drivers across the country. The move to hire students reflects a broader strategy to address workforce shortages and ensure the continuity of tram services amidst a challenging employment landscape.



MENAFN13082024000045015682ID1108548204