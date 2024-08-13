Brazil Advances Fiscal Incentives For Green Hydrogen Transition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's House of Representatives recently passed a law to support the country's shift to green energy.



Known as the Low-Carbon Green Hydrogen Development Program, the legislation now awaits Senate approval.



This initiative aims to boost adoption using green hydrogen. Produced by water electrolysis powered by renewable sources, green hydrogen is essential for cleaner energy.



The program outlines a framework for annual credit allocations. These will be determined by the Executive branch and detailed in the Annual Budgetary Law Project (PLOA).



The goal is to support the decarbonization of Brazil's energy sector. Hydrogen production using ethanol, wind, solar, and other renewables will benefit.







From 2028 to 2032, the government will offer fiscal credits incrementally to domestic companies producing or selling low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives.



Here are the planned fiscal incentives:







2028: R$1.7 billion (about $309 million);



2029: R$2.9 billion (about $527 million);



2030: R$4.2 billion (about $764 million);



2031: R$4.5 billion (about $818 million);

2032: R$5 billion (about $909 million).



A competitive process will distribute these fiscal credits. Specifics will be defined in the regulations.This legislative step comes as Brazil confronts climate change impacts requiring energy system innovation.Severe droughts highlight the urgency of sustainable energy to maintain environmental and economic stability.By focusing on green hydrogen, Brazil is enhancing its renewable energy capabilities. This approach aligns economic growth with environmental conservation.BackgroundThe World Bank and nine Northeastern Brazilian states are creating a hub for green hydrogen.This agreement focuse on sustainability in states like Alagoas and Bahia. Experts will provide advice on energy transition, extending to locally funded projects.Green hydrogen and wind power are the partnership's primary focus. Additionally, the plan covers conservation and potential solar energy and sanitation projects.The agreement also emphasizes community participation and digital growth. This collaboration fosters knowledge exchange in digital public amenities.