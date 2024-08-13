Explosion In Dera Ismail Khan's Gilani Town: One Dead, Four Injured
An explosion in a house located in Gilani Town, Dera Ismail Khan, resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others. The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar.
The injured include Zulfiqar's wife, Maryam Bibi, his daughters, Amna and Rania, and his son, Ayan. Rescue 1122 promptly transported all the injured to the hospital for treatment.
According to the police, the explosion was caused by a gas leak from an air conditioner. However, further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.
