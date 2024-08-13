FIA Peshawar Arrests Six Afghan Nationals Involved In Fake ID And Passport Scam

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone has arrested six Afghan nationals involved in obtaining fake Pakistani identity cards and passports.

According to sources, the FIA conducted an operation at the Torkham border, where they apprehended an Afghan named Najeebullah. Upon his arrest, officials found a fake Pakistani ID card and an Afghan Tazkira (national ID) in his possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Najeebullah had entered Pakistan through the Chaman border and acquired a Pakistani passport and ID card with the help of a Quetta-based individual known as Qari Hafiz. Based on his information, the FIA conducted a raid at a private hostel in Peshawar, where five more Afghan nationals were arrested. The suspects were found in possession of fake Pakistani ID cards, passports, and Afghan Tazkiras.

Also Read: Workers Protest at Torkham Border Against Harassment by Authorities

Following these arrests, the FIA has launched a series of raids to locate agents collaborating with the suspects. Preliminary investigations indicate that the detainees intended to use the fake documents to travel to Saudi Arabia via Kabul.

FIA officials have stated that they will also investigate the potential involvement of NADRA and Passport Office employees in this illegal activity. The FIA has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found creating or using fake documents.