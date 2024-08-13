SITA Deploys Self-Service Bag Drops, Kiosks At Shanghai Int'l Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: SITA, the air provider, has deployed common-use self-service bag drops and kiosks at Shanghai Pudong International Airport for foreign and their passengers.

The move is aimed at enhancing traveller experience, making it easier and more efficient, as per reports.

About the development, Sumesh Patel, President-APAC, SITA, said,“As air booms globally and airports see a massive surge in travellers, there is an increased need for that can speed up the boarding process, reducing delays and traffic for passengers.”

“With this collaboration, Pudong Airport gains SITA's leading self-service solutions, tailored to bring a streamlined journey to international travellers. As always, we are committed to optimising the global passenger experience with exceptional technology-driven solutions,” he added.

Reports further added, SITA has deployed 52 kiosks and 14 SBDs across the airport.

The seamless check-in and verification experience allows international passengers to independently check in early before counters open. This helps travellers to avoid long queues and beat congestion.

It may be mentioned here, Pudong Airport is the busiest international hub in China, with half of its total passenger traffic made up of international travellers.

In the days ahead, SITA will work together with Pudong Airport to help the airport enhance the end-to-end self-services through a low-touch and safe environment, which is also in line with the airport's digital transformation strategy, concluded reports.

