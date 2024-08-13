Victoria Larsen Crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Victoria Larsen

- Victoria LarsenROSKILDE, DENMARK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a dazzling display of beauty, grace, and intelligence, Victoria Larsen has been crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024. The grand event, held in Nowy Sącz, Lesser Poland, brought together the most stunning and talented contestants from across the continent, but it was Larsen who stole the spotlight.In addition to her crowning as Miss Supranational Europe 2024, Larsen was also named the Miss Supranational Fan Vote winner, placed in the Top 7 of the Miss Talent challenge, and made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Influencer challenge. She also won many placements and brought glory to Miss Denmark after 12 years.Victoria wore a beautiful gown that was specially handcrafted by Vietnamese designer Minh Tuan. Representing Denmark, Victoria Larsen captivated the judges and audience alike with her poise, elegance, and powerful message of unity and empowerment. The 21-year-old beauty queen stood out in every segment of the competition, from the swimsuit and evening gown rounds to the rigorous question-and-answer session, where she eloquently spoke.As a student of Communications at Syracuse University in New York, she has been actively involved in various social initiatives, particularly those focusing on charities across the globe. Her advocacy work, combined with her natural charm and intelligence, made her a favorite among the judges.A significant part of Larsen's advocacy is addressing homelessness. "My initiative, Sheltering Souls, creates awareness about this issue and works to help homeless individuals by providing food, clothes, and skill-building opportunities. I hope to continue this work for the rest of my life so we can eradicate homelessness," Larsen passionately stated.Victoria Larsen will now embark on a year of engagements and responsibilities, representing Europe on various international platforms and working on her chosen causes. Her win is a testament to her dedication, intelligence, and the bright future that lies ahead for her.The Miss Supranational 2024 pageant, the 15th edition of this prestigious event, featured spectacular performances, stunning outfits, and heartwarming moments of camaraderie among contestants.Congratulations to Victoria Larsen, Miss Supranational Europe 2024, on her well-deserved victory!

Rochelle A

A Communications

...