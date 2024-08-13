Lulu Hypermarket Launches Exciting Back-To-School Savers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Lulu Hypermarkets have launched their much-anticipated“back-to-school” promotion, featuring an extensive range of high-quality products to ensure every student, from nursery to university, is well-prepared after the summer vacation.

This year, Lulu Hypermarket has gone above and beyond to offer one of the best back-to-school collections in Qatar, with an array of special deals on essentials, gadgets, stationery, and school supplies. These fantastic offers are available across all Lulu Hypermarkets in the region, as well as at LuLuhypermarket.

From laptops, tablets, printers, and computer accessories to school bags, lunchboxes, and water bottles, Lulu brings together premium brands and exclusive collections all under one roof. Parents can head to any Lulu Hypermarket with their children to find everything they need for the new school year. Shoppers can be assured that finding a high-quality study backpack or trolley that meets both parents' standards and children's tastes will be a breeze. With a variety of themes such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Ferrari, Cocomelon, Batman, Barbie, and more, children can choose items featuring their favourite characters. Lulu also offers the best collection of school shoes and trendy sneakers.

Lulu Hypermarket's back-to-school promotion is part of the brand's commitment to consistently meet consumer demands, while offering outstanding savings and quality products at affordable prices. The aim is to create an exciting and seamless shopping experience for families.

Adding even more value and excitement to this promotion, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has introduced several special offers. Shoppers can take advantage of the latest electronic and gadget tech deals promotion, as well as earn 25% more Happiness points for loyalty customers on selected brands until August 16.

Additionally, the Lulu Savers Promotion allows customers to purchase fresh foods, groceries, cleaning products, and kitchen essentials at unbeatable prices. Lulu Hypermarket invites customers to visit their stores and take advantage of these fantastic offers, with a focus on quality, affordability and customer satisfaction.