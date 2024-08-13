Paul Keating Takes On Nancy Pelosi, After She Accused Him Of 'Ridiculous' Comment About Taiwan

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Former prime Paul Keating has launched a war of words against veteran US politician Nancy Pelosi, after she accused him of making a“stupid” comment.

The exchange began with Keating last week telling the ABC's 7.30 that“Taiwan is not a vital Australian interest” and it was“Chinese real estate”.

Pelosi, a former speaker of the US House of Representatives, said Keating's claim about Taiwan was“ridiculous”. She told the ABC:

In a Tuesday statement headed“Pot calling the kettle black”, Keating slammed Pelosi's claim that his comment was not in the security interest of the region, and harked back to her controversial visit to Taiwan, which at the time escalated China–US tensions.

“This is from the former leader of the US House of Representatives who, in a recklessly indulgent visit to Taiwan in 2022, very nearly brought the United States and China to a military confrontation – for the first time since the Second World War,” Keating said.

“Pelosi had to be warned by her president, Joe Biden, and with him, the Pentagon, of the military risks of her visit... But this is the same Nancy Pelosi who thinks my remarks about 'One China' – a policy which the whole world recognises as one country, China and Taiwan – are in some way out of line.”

Keating said both the US and Australia subscribed to the“One China” policy and had done so for decades.

“Both our countries believe it is in no one's interest for Taiwan to be subject of some sort of violent takeover. This is why I said on 7.30 last week that Chinese and Taiwanese interests will get resolved socially and politically over time. That's what will happen there.”

Keating said that in being asked“a truncated question by 7.30”, Pelosi would have been unaware he'd also said Taiwan“will get resolved socially and politically over time ... between the two parties, without the need of confrontation or violence”.

Keating said in making public comment, he represented Australia's national interests, not those of the US, or the interests of Taiwan.

“I have remarked a number of times that so-called democratic choices by Taiwan are not central or interests vital to Australia any more than say, the absence of democratic forms in countries like Cambodia or Laos are vital to Australia.”

In a swipe at the ABC, Keating said the national broadcaster“would do better to represent Australian strategic interests when it has the opportunity, rather than being excited by sensationalist comment from a person who shares not a jot of identity with Australian national interests”.