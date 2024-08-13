Barcelona Vs Monaco: Blaugrana Thrashed 3-0 In Their Own Backyard; Fails To Retain Gamper Trophy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona's fifth and final pre-season match ended in an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco in their own backyard at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday night. Lamine Camara, Breel Embolo and Christian Mawissa found the back of the net in the second half. Meanwhile, with the defeat, Blaugrana failed to win the Joan Gamper Trophy for the first time in 12 years.



Also read:

Arsenal's title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season?

The first half was a cagey affair as both sides failed to find the back of the net. Barca winger Raphinha had a goal chalked off for off side. Hansi Flick made two changes at the break, bringing in Sergi Dominguez and Ilkay Gundogan in place of Andreas Christensen and Pablo Torre. However, the German midfielder was replaced with Ferran Torres just 20 minutes later as the 33-year-old was blamed for slowing down the game's tempo.

The visitors broke the deadlock five minutes into the second-half when Camara latched on to mix-up at the back and slotted home past Ter Stegen. Seven minutes later, Gundogan lost the ball paving the way for Embolo to double the lead.

Spain's Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal was introduced to a warm reception, and the teenager immediately got into the act, playing through Pau Victor, but the 22-year-old's chip over the goalkeeper went wide.



Though Flick's men tried to pull one back, Mawissa put the icing on the cake with a fine finish in the 86th-minute. It was the Catalan giants' biggest ever defeat in Joan Gamper Trophy.

Barcelona will begin their 2024-25 La Liga campaign away to Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday night.



Also read:

Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season?