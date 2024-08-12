US Envoy Congratulates Qatar, US Olympic Teams

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis has congratulated Team Qatar and Team USA for their outstanding performances and achievements at the Paris Olympics.“The dedication and skill displayed by from Qatar and the US have been truly inspiring,” he said in a press statement Monday.“Their performances not only showcase athletic prowess but also highlight our countries' roles as global leaders in sports diplomacy.”

Davis particularly noted how the success of both teams reflects the value of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in sports as he looks forward to seeing even more successes at the Paralympics which is set to kick-off on August 28.“The strength of our teams lies in their diversity. By embracing athletes from all backgrounds, we unlock the full potential of human achievement and foster greater understanding between cultures,” he said.

The US embassy in Doha remains committed to supporting sports initiatives that bring the two nations closer together and promote shared values of fair play, mutual respect, and international co-operation, the statement added.

