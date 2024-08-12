All Set For The Tasweer Dialogues On August 19

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The launch of Tasweer Dialogues at the Fire Station: Artists in Residence (Cinema and Cinema Foyer) on August 19 will bring together photography enthusiasts and artists, featuring a series of insightful talks by prominent figures, it is learnt.

The event will see Qatari photographer Mashael al-Hejazi (pictured), whose passion for art and photography led her to explore traditional and digital mediums, sharing her unique artistic journey.

She is known for her evocative works documenting the changing landscape of Doha.

On its website, Tasweer noted that this event will also shine a spotlight on al-Hejazi's dedication in capturing the city's essence through her projects like“Tawtheeq”, a documentation of old Doha, and“My Mother Lulwah's House”, a solo exhibition highlighting her heritage.

Following her talk, the evening will culminate with the announcement of the Tasweer 2024 Project and Single Image Awards winners.

This year, Tasweer noted that the awards received an overwhelming response with over 762 submissions for the Project Award and 2,386 submissions for the Single Image Award.

The Tasweer Project Award, offering a grant of QAR30,000, supports the development of photographic projects by emerging photographers residing in Western Asia and North Africa.

Winners will have the privilege of showcasing their work during the Tasweer Photo Festival and participate in its online and public programmes.

The Tasweer Single Image Award, open to all photographers, recognises exceptional single images that reflect personal narratives and experiences.

Awardees will be featured in an online exhibition, receive a cash prize, and engage in the festival's online and public programme.

